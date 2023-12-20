Mass. State Police responds to 3-car crash on Route 291 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a crash near Route 291 in Chicopee on Tuesday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 4:45 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a crash in the area of Route 291 eastbound at exit 7.

When police arrived they found a three-vehicle crash that caused heavy traffic.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Two vehicles were towed due to airbag deployment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

