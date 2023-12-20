Surprise Squad
South End Community Center hosts holiday event giving away toys, food

Square One held their annual holiday party at the South End Community Center in Springfield on Tuesday evening.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Square One held their annual holiday party at the South End Community Center in Springfield on Tuesday evening.

The event was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The organization gave away coats, toys, food, and had many other activities for guests to celebrate the holidays with.

Western mass news stopped by the celebration and spoke with Vice President of Family Services Melissa Boissett and she told us, the event is meant to cheer up families who are struggling.

”They don’t have the opportunity to celebrate during the holidays so we wanted to give them an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate with gifts toys, food, music,” expressed Boissett.

All the toys given out at Tuesday’s event were donated by the south end community center and the Springfield Thunderbirds.

