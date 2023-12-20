Springfield housing lottery helps residents become first-time homeowners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were heartwarming and emotional moments for several Springfield residents on Wednesday. Some of them were selected through a lottery to become first-time homeowners.

The emotional cheers and smiles on some Springfield residents’ faces were endless as people like Jennifer Rodriguez were selected to have a brand-new home.

“I was praying and I have a lot of people that prayed for me. I didn’t want to give my hopes up too much because I’m that person that I do,” Rodriguez said.

Taking place inside one of four new homes in Springfield’s Six Corners neighborhood, members of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office and others learned the names of eligible residents to receive this massive gift just in time for the holidays. A lifelong resident of the area, Rodriguez told Western Mass News that she has two kids and a dog and is currently living in a single-family home through rent.

Now, she is eager to have a house of her own.

“I knew if I didn’t enter in the drawing that I would have never known. My only hope was to enter and to be picked and that’s what happened,” Rodriguez explained.

The city had four single-family properties put out for request for proposals and then developers were solicited to build them. To be eligible for the sales, current residents had to meet the HUD of a first-time home buyer, qualify for a mortgage of $190,000, and they had to have a household income of at or below 80 percent of area median income.

Springfield’s Director of Disaster Recovery, Tina Quagliato Sullivan, said giving gifts like this just in time for Christmas and New Year’s made the event more meaningful.

“We think today is a very good day and we’re happy to be able to help these folks build wealth for their families,” Quagliato Sullivan noted.

Quagliato Sullivan also said that the residents will benefit based on how competitive the housing market is currently. Some of this was made possible by North End Housing Initiative, whose goal is to provide affordable housing and wealth for Springfield families.

“That’s their American dream, right? You come in, you hustle, and you try to get the best thing that you could get, which is a house like this one,” said Jose Claudio, president of the North End Housing Initiative.

If they complete the selling process, the selected homeowners will also have existing equity of $40,000. For now, Rodriguez is hoping for a great start to a new chapter in 2024.

“This year, the ending was very bad for me, very bad, so I needed to hear good news,” Rodriguez said.

The selected residents now have approximately 60 to 90 days to complete the sale before they can move in.

