Springfield Police search for breaking and entering suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the suspect they believe was involved in breaking and entering into an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on December 4.

If you or anyone has any information on who the suspect is or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355.

