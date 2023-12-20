Surprise Squad
Springfield Police search for breaking and entering suspect

Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering...
Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.(Springfield Police Department)
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the suspect they believe was involved in breaking and entering into an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on December 4.

If you or anyone has any information on who the suspect is or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355.

