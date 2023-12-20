Suspects indicted in connection with Holyoke shooting that killed infant

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Indictments have been handed up against several suspects charged in connection with a Holyoke shooting that killed an infant.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez of Holyoke, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke, and 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos of Holyoke have now been indicted on a murder charge by a Hampden County grand jury.

In addition, 29-year-old Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario of Holyoke and 31-year-old Jose Galarza of Holyoke have been indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact (murder) for allegedly helping Alvarez after the shooting.

On October 4, Holyoke Police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Investigators believe that three men were involved in a fight, during which a shooting occurred.

Leydon noted that it’s believed one bullet hit a PVTA bus and an uninvolved woman, who was on-board the bus. The woman, who was pregnant, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The infant, who needed life-saving medical services, was delivered, but died.

Alvarez was arrested on November 6 on a murder charge and is currently being held without the right to bail .

Sanchez had his bail revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court and is being held without the right to bail on a murder charge.

Ramos was arraigned on a murder charge in October and is being held without the right to bail.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned in October on a charge of accessory after the fact (murder) and bail was set at $5,000. The same day, Galarza was also arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact (murder) and his bail was set at $25,000.

Leydon explained that the case will now be sent to Hampden Superior Court where trials will take place.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.