They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal

Jazwares announces a partnership with McDonalds to create a Squishmallow happy meal collection
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The wait is finally over! Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The launch began in select countries earlier this year, but will now debut at participating locations nationwide on Dec. 26.

Dubbed the “Squishmallow Squad,” the plushie line consists of 12 popular Squishmallow characters, as well as the McDonald’s mascot Grimace and a brand new, exclusive, secret character.

promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration
promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration(CKP Group)

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a news release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

