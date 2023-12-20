Town by Town: WWII Marine veteran 100th birthday, Mass Mutual Center donation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Springfield.

A World War II Marine veteran celebrated her 100th birthday at the Holyoke Veterans’ Home on Wednesday.

80 years ago on this Wednesday Janice Calden joined the Marines when she was just 20 years old.

In honor of her birthday and service date friends, family and Calden’s nine children threw her a party!

It started at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon and wrapped up an hour later.

The Mass Mutual Center gave the Springfield Boys and Girls Club an early Christmas present!

The local Boys and Girls Club was presented with a donation on Wednesday morning.

That money coming from the Mass Mutual Center’s breakfast with Santa event last month.

