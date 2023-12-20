Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

UMass announces scholarships to some community college graduates

The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it’s offering scholarships to the top...
The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it’s offering scholarships to the top 10 percent of future community college graduates in the Bay State if they enroll in one of their four campuses, including Amherst.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it’s offering scholarships to the top 10 percent of future community college graduates in the Bay State if they enroll in one of their four campuses, including Amherst.

Starting in the fall of 2024, the Community College Advantage Scholarship will offer grads a minimum of $5,000 per year above federal and private financial aid.

School officials also hope to provide more equitable access to under-represented groups following the Supreme Court’s recent decision on race-based admissions.

Students must graduate in the top 10 percent of their class, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, have earned at least 45 credits transferable to UMass, and be on track for their associate’s degree before the fall 2024 semester.

UMass officials said that the program is designed to incentivize highly talented community college students to finish their associate’s degree at one of the state’s community colleges and then complete their bachelor’s degree at UMass.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Several people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into violent activity in one...
20 suspects arrested, guns and drugs seized following Springfield investigation
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19,...
Vehicle crashes into retired state rep. Joe Wagner’s home in Chicopee
The robot can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect...
Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland
One person had to be rescued Monday after becoming trapped in their car in Florence as water...
Florence resident, fire official discuss rescue of driver from flood waters

Latest News

Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering...
Springfield Police search for breaking and entering suspect
Image depicting traffic cones
West Street bridge set to close for several weeks for repairs
Water main break
Hatfield crews respond to water main break on Pleasant View Drive
With COVID-19 cases rising once again as the winter creeps closer, we’re getting answers on...
Holiday gatherings could lead to increase in respiratory illnesses