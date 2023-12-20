UMass announces scholarships to some community college graduates

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it’s offering scholarships to the top 10 percent of future community college graduates in the Bay State if they enroll in one of their four campuses, including Amherst.

Starting in the fall of 2024, the Community College Advantage Scholarship will offer grads a minimum of $5,000 per year above federal and private financial aid.

School officials also hope to provide more equitable access to under-represented groups following the Supreme Court’s recent decision on race-based admissions.

Students must graduate in the top 10 percent of their class, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, have earned at least 45 credits transferable to UMass, and be on track for their associate’s degree before the fall 2024 semester.

UMass officials said that the program is designed to incentivize highly talented community college students to finish their associate’s degree at one of the state’s community colleges and then complete their bachelor’s degree at UMass.

