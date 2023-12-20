Ware man arrested on child pornography charges

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A months-long investigation in Ware led to a child pornography arrest this month.

In June, the Ware Police Department investigated a possible child pornography case against 34-year-old Gregory Redmond of Ware. During that investigation, it was discovered that Redmond had a previous conviction.

A few weeks ago, on December 7, Ware Police executed a search warrant on Redmond’s home, which led to his arrest. He was charged with possession of child pornography, his second offense.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Redmond was held until arraignment, which was December 8.

Mass. State Police are now conducting forensic examinations on several electric items seized from Redmond’s house.

