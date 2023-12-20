Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

West Street bridge set to close for several weeks for repairs

By Liam Murphy and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield DPW has announced a new project for the West Street bridge connecting Springfield to Ludlow.

Officials said the project will begin in the coming weeks and will fully close the bridge to traffic in both directions for 8 to 10 weeks.

There will be detours in place to guide drivers around the area.

The DPW will send out a traffic alert once that project begins.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
DoorDash: Springfield restaurant, customers victims of fraudulent store
Several people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into violent activity in one...
20 suspects arrested, guns and drugs seized following Springfield investigation
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Edward and Arcade Streets in Chicopee on December 19,...
Vehicle crashes into retired state rep. Joe Wagner’s home in Chicopee
The robot can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect...
Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland
One person had to be rescued Monday after becoming trapped in their car in Florence as water...
Florence resident, fire official discuss rescue of driver from flood waters

Latest News

The University of Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it’s offering scholarships to the top...
UMass announces scholarships to some community college graduates
Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering...
Springfield Police search for breaking and entering suspect
Water main break
Hatfield crews respond to water main break on Pleasant View Drive
With COVID-19 cases rising once again as the winter creeps closer, we’re getting answers on...
Holiday gatherings could lead to increase in respiratory illnesses