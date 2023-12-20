West Street bridge set to close for several weeks for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield DPW has announced a new project for the West Street bridge connecting Springfield to Ludlow.

Officials said the project will begin in the coming weeks and will fully close the bridge to traffic in both directions for 8 to 10 weeks.

There will be detours in place to guide drivers around the area.

The DPW will send out a traffic alert once that project begins.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.