‘An American hero’: Local officials, community honor Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher

DALTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early Wednesday, the family of Staff Sergeant Jacob “Jake” Galliher held funeral services before they said their last goodbyes and laying him to rest.

Supporting the family were friends, military members and even strangers from the community of Dalton and all across Pittsfield. You could really feel the community support as many stood outside saint Agnes Catholic Community Church in Dalton paying their respects and saying their last goodbyes.

On Wednesday, family and friends who knew Air Force Staff Sergeant Jake Galliher gathered at Saint Agnes Catholic Community Church in Dalton to pay their respects to the fallen Airman and say their last goodbyes.

24-year-old Galliher, who was a Pittsfield native, was one of the eight crew members killed while flying in an Osprey V-22 during a training mission off the coast of Japan on November 29.

As the funeral services were underway, the bishop, dedicated words to his family as they navigate such tragic loss especially days away from Christmas.

“So, when you gather and you feel that deep stab of sorrow during the season and you don’t feel like singing a Christmas carol, sing them extra loud,” expressed Bishop William Byrne. “Sing it for Jake. But also, in the knowledge that he lives with God.”

Outside the church, an outpouring of support. American flags were lined up, alongside Air Force veterans who paid their respects – even town firefighters showed support for the family.

On Friday Galliher’s family greeted his body back on us soil when it arrived back in Western Mass. at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Also, in presence and paying respects were state officials, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Edward Markey, and Congressman Richard Neal.

“This is a moment to celebrate his life and to be with everyone who mourns his loss,” said Senator Warren.

“To rip him from his life… this is a reminder of the 2 million men and women who serve us in uniform every day around the world,” added Representative Neal. “How tragic the fate of this man has been. Also, there is a piece of nostalgia here as we are reminded of how great the Berkshires are.”

“Jake is an American hero,” stated Senator Markey. “He will be remembered forever in the Berkshires. He will be remembered forever in our country for the sacrifice he made to protect us.”

After the services concluded, a procession led by authorities made its way to the cemetery, where only family was allowed to be present.

Galliher leaves behind his wife, two young sons, and other family members and they shared with Western Mass News a statement that reads in part:

“Jacob was the light of our lives, and we want him to be honored and remembered the way those who loved him will remember him – as a smiling, happy, loving man always willing to put family, friends, and teammates above all. We are heartbroken at his loss but determined to ensure his young sons and our entire community never forget the deep, lasting impact of Jake’s life. We ask for your prayers and privacy as we work through the difficult days ahead.”

Here at Western Mass News, we extend our respects to Galliher’s family.

