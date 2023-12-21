Busy holiday travel season gets underway at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - We are officially four days away from Christmas Day and with the holiday excitement comes the rush of trying to get to your loved ones in time, whether on the roads or traveling on the air.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the busy holiday travel officially started Thursday and will go through New Year’s Day.

At Bradley International Airport, the crowds were not too bad as of noon Thursday and and the arrival and departure boards were clear with no delays, no cancelations, and all flights still on time.

Thursday is officially the first day of winter and it happened to fall on the busiest travel day of the holiday season, according to the TSA.

They are expecting Thursday and Friday to be the busiest travel days ahead of Christmas Day. They are also forecasting to screen more than 2.5 million travelers on each of those days.

Although that number sounds high, it is still less than the 2.9 million travelers screened at airports all across the country the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday just weeks ago.

At Bradley, the Connecticut Airport Authority is anticipating the busiest travel times to fall between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. and then again in the evening.

“Busiest stretch of the holiday season, from December 20 up to December 31, it’s predicted that 110,000 passengers will depart from Bradley International Airport, so we’re gearing up as a lot of people head to their holiday destinations,” said Connecticut Airport Authority spokesperson Brian Spyros.

