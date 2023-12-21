Surprise Squad
Chicopee man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2020 kidnapping, murder

A Chicopee man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee man.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee man.

On December 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Brandon Batiste of Chicopee, and Calvin Roberson, kidnapped 28-year-old Francisco Roman Jr., at gunpoint from his home.

Batiste and Roberson threatened to harm roman if he didn’t comply with their orders. They handcuffed him, stole cash, drugs and other items from him, then forced him into the rear of his car and took him to Hartford, Connecticut.

Batiste shot and killed Roman while they drove, then headed to Shulta’s Place in Hartford and left it parked on the street.

Officials said two days later, police found the car engulfed in flames after it was extinguished, investigators found roman’s body.

Batiste has been detained since his arrest on February 11, 2021. On June 30, 2023, he pleaded guilty to kidnaping, and killing Roman.

Roberson pleaded guilty to the same charges on April 27, 2023.

