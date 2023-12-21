Easthampton man claims lottery prize just weeks before it was set to expire

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize just a few weeks before it was set to expire.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Michael Lech of Easthampton purchased the winning Mass Cash ticket from 7-Eleven on Union Street in Easthampton. The drawing for the winning ticket took place on January 8, 2023.

Teja explained that Mass Cash and other draw game prizes winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. Lech claimed the price on December 20 at the lottery’s claim center in West Springfield.

The store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Unclaimed lottery prizes become part of the net profit that the Mass. Lottery returns to the state to be distributed to all 351 communities in the commonwealth.

