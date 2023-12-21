Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Easthampton man claims lottery prize just weeks before it was set to expire

A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize...
A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize just a few weeks before it was set to expire.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize just a few weeks before it was set to expire.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Michael Lech of Easthampton purchased the winning Mass Cash ticket from 7-Eleven on Union Street in Easthampton. The drawing for the winning ticket took place on January 8, 2023. 

Teja explained that Mass Cash and other draw game prizes winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.  Lech claimed the price on December 20 at the lottery’s claim center in West Springfield.

The store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Unclaimed lottery prizes become part of the net profit that the Mass. Lottery returns to the state to be distributed to all 351 communities in the commonwealth.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Several people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into violent activity in one...
20 suspects arrested, guns and drugs seized following Springfield investigation
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police responds to 3-car crash on Route 291 in Chicopee

Latest News

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Travelers ready to hit the roads, take to the skies for holiday travel
With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, many last-minute shoppers have the opportunity...
Local retailers gearing up for busy final weekend of shopping before Christmas
Busy holiday travel season gets underway at Bradley International Airport
Busy holiday travel season gets underway at Bradley International Airport
A nonprofit organization in Springfield - known for helping the hungry, homeless and others -...
Springfield Rescue Mission preparing for annual Christmas banquet