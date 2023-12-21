Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy protection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The electric scooter rental company, Bird, found in many U.S. cities including in West Springfield has filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The Chapter 11 filing will allow Bird to sell-off its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021. It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The E-Scooter company was one of the fastest start-ups to ever reach a one billion dollar value but Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

It was delisted from the New York Stock exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.