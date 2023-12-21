Getting Answers: Heavy traffic expected for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holiday travel is in full swing and tens of millions of people are expected to take planes, trains, and automobiles to their holiday destinations.

The Transportation Safety Administration and AAA are warning travelers give yourself enough time to get through the airport and take it easy on the roads.

Highways and terminals will be filled with record numbers of people who are all trying to make it home for the holidays. Packed roads and terminals is what travelers will most likely see over Christmas and News Years.

AAA estimating 115 million people will be traveling to their holiday destination from December 23 to January 1. AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News their estimates spell out a record-breaking travel season.

“104 million will be driving, 7 and a half million people will be flying this year, and that’s going to set a record for all-time number of travelers during the thanksgiving period beating 2019′s record by 200,000,” said Schieldrop.

In a statement, the Transportation Safety Administration projects the busiest travel days to be just before Christmas and right before New Year’s Eve saying in part quote:

“The busiest days are projected to be Thursday, Dec. 21, Friday, Dec. 29, And Monday, Jan. 1, when the agency will screen more than 2.5 Million passengers each day, which is a 6% increase from 2022.”

Schieldrop also told people behind the wheel to keep a close eye on the roads.

“Lookout for impaired drivers, especially if you’re driving at night, we see an uptick in impaired driving around the holidays,” added Schieldrop.

For those choosing air travel keep an eye out for delays.

A snowstorm system in the Midwest could potentially put delays on planes heading to New England.

“In the central part of the country, I’m looking at like Colorado, they might have a significant snow over the holiday period,” explained Schieldrop. “Even though that is far away, there is a ripple effect with flight cancellations and delays. If you have a connecting flight or if you have guests that are coming from that part of the country, or if you’re flying out there, you might have a delay or cancellation here at Logan.”

There is some good news for people on there holiday trips, for people taking their cars, triple a reports almost half of the U.S. is reporting average regular gas prices below $3 a gallon.

However, for people flying, get ready to break the piggy banks for your ticket the average cost of a flight is up 35% from last year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.