Hot Oven Cookies opens Chicopee location

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An opening celebration was held Thursday for Hot Oven Cookies in Chicopee.

The event allowed community members and visitors to experience first-hand the unique flavors and inspiring atmosphere of Hot Oven Cookies.

Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies, said the event was more than just a grand opening, but a celebration of hope, hard work, and the sweet taste of success.

Last week, Coon, her daughter Jenei Rivera, and the story behind Hot Oven Cookies were featured on Tamron Hall.

The new cookie shop is located on Center Street in Chicopee.

