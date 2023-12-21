Local retailers gearing up for busy final weekend of shopping before Christmas

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, many last-minute shoppers have the opportunity of a full weekend of shopping. The last Saturday before the holiday has been known as ‘Super Saturday’ and it’s expected to be super busy.

“Expecting more craziness this weekend for sure, but again, we have great gift items. We are the stop for everybody on your list…We can point you in the right direction,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.

The National Retail Federation shared that approximately 53 million last minute Christmas shoppers will be running to the stores. That has kept Gourde and her team busy.

“We are running wide open, we are ready, we keep moving, refreshing, restocking,” Gourde noted. “Oh, we’ve seen many more of the men out shopping now with a little bit of a bewildered look, but they stumble into the right place because we are just staffed solid with retail therapists. We are here for them, so we’re good and we gift wrap free of charge”

In a time where customers swamp stores and sellout shelves of product, there’s only one thing retailers can do.

“Doing the best we very can. I was actually here at 7:30 this morning, moving displays around, bringing in more product, whatever we can. It’s just 24/7 this time of year,” Gourde explained.

It’s only going to get busier. According to the latest report from the National Retail Federation, there will be 142 million shoppers hitting stores in person and online this ‘Super Saturday.’ The last time ‘Super Saturday’ fell on December 23, it came with 126 million shoppers.

“There are a lot of people that will wait until the last minute to even start their holiday shopping and there are still even more people looking to get the last-minute gift ideas out of the way, so certainly having the weekend just before Christmas will help tremendously,” Gourde added.

However, shoppers beware, since it’s just a matter of time before places like Cooper’s call it a wrap.

“Oh sure, they think that they do, but they have until 3:00 on Sunday,” Gourde said.

The same National Retail Federation study shared online is still the preferred method for last-minute shoppers, with department stores coming in second.

