Officials looking to improve pedestrian safety near Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns on pedestrian safety continue in Northampton as officials confirm to Western Mass News that two pedestrians were struck near the Smith College campus last week. On Thursday, the city council will discuss accepting a $200,000 gift from the college for roadway safety improvements near campus.

Students we spoke with on Thursday said the college alerted them about the situation and they’re always cautious when crossing the streets near campus

“I feel like I always have to make eye contact with the people driving because I don’t feel like they follow the street signs very often,” said Smith College student Rhea Garten.

One crash happened on December 14 in a crosswalk between West and Green Streets. According to the mayor’s office, a 20-year-old Smith College student was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and are now in stable condition. The 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.

The second crash was three days later on December 17. The mayor’s office confirmed that a 22-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on the Elm Street and Henshaw Avevue crosswalk. The woman suffered minor injuries and the driver was cited for failure to stop.

A joint statement from Smith College and the mayor’s office, sent to Western Mass News, read:

As leaders committed to the safety and well-being of our community members, we are addressing the urgent need for enhanced safety near Smith College along both the Elm St/Route 9 corridors past Northampton High School and West Street to lower College Lane. Recent accidents in these areas emphasize the urgency that we work to ensure safer streets for every member of our community. The city is grateful for Smith College's contribution last March towards a comprehensive study that informs long-term roadway improvements for pedestrian, bicycle, and automobile safety. This week, Smith College pledged additional funds to support an ongoing city strategy to slow traffic and enhance safety along both West Street and Elm Street corridors to the vicinity of Northampton High School and beyond. Smith College and the City of Northampton have met to discuss actions to improve the safety of Elm Street and West Street. Smith College is advancing the installation of speed feedback/monitoring signs to increase awareness and safety. The City of Northampton is bolstering these efforts by enhancing police patrols and speed monitoring. Additionally, we are reviewing the layout of West Street, particularly near crosswalks, to improve visibility and safety, which may include removing some parking spaces or other short-term interventions. Our collaboration reflects a deep commitment to take decisive, well-informed action for the safety of our community. We are dedicated to implementing these necessary measures swiftly and effectively, ensuring a safer environment for pedestrians and all who travel our streets.

This isn’t the first contribution the college has made to pedestrian safety. Last March, the school contributed towards a study on long-term roadway improvements for pedestrian bicycle and automobile safety.

