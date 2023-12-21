Officials looking to improve pedestrian safety near Smith College
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns on pedestrian safety continue in Northampton as officials confirm to Western Mass News that two pedestrians were struck near the Smith College campus last week. On Thursday, the city council will discuss accepting a $200,000 gift from the college for roadway safety improvements near campus.
Students we spoke with on Thursday said the college alerted them about the situation and they’re always cautious when crossing the streets near campus
“I feel like I always have to make eye contact with the people driving because I don’t feel like they follow the street signs very often,” said Smith College student Rhea Garten.
One crash happened on December 14 in a crosswalk between West and Green Streets. According to the mayor’s office, a 20-year-old Smith College student was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and are now in stable condition. The 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
The second crash was three days later on December 17. The mayor’s office confirmed that a 22-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on the Elm Street and Henshaw Avevue crosswalk. The woman suffered minor injuries and the driver was cited for failure to stop.
A joint statement from Smith College and the mayor’s office, sent to Western Mass News, read:
This isn’t the first contribution the college has made to pedestrian safety. Last March, the school contributed towards a study on long-term roadway improvements for pedestrian bicycle and automobile safety.
