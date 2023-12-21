Surprise Squad
Wilbraham Police warn residents of a rise in car break-ins on Rt. 20; shows an increase in smashed windows

The Wilbraham Police Department is sending out a warning to residents after several cars were broken into along Route 20.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Police say unlocked cars are usually the main targets but they have been seeing an increase in smashed windows when items are left inside.

The Police Department is reminding the public to lock your cars, remove any items that are visible from the outside, and to report any break ins to police.

It is also encouraged to try your best to park where there is good lighting or cameras.

