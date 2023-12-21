Santa, Hampden County Sheriff deliver toys to Holyoke children

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Santa handed out toys to kids in Holyoke on Thursday.

The event took place at the H.J. Toepfert Apartments on North Summer Street and toys were handed out to over 100 kids.

The mounted patrol unit, along with the emotional support division, and some elves were there with a very familiar face. Santa had a special message for all the good boys and girls in Holyoke.

“There’s so many things going on that trouble us, but there’s so much great work going on to be grateful right here in western Massachusetts, specifically here in Hampden County, so Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night,” he said.

The event also featured visits from local first responders and elected officials, as well as great holiday visuals, including a very familiar Santa Claus.

Thursday’s event isn’t Santa’s only stop with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. He’ll return on Friday to hand out toys in Ludlow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.