Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Santa, Hampden County Sheriff deliver toys to Holyoke children

The event took place at the H.J. Toepfert Apartments on North Summer Street and toys were handed out to over 100 kids.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Santa handed out toys to kids in Holyoke on Thursday.

The event took place at the H.J. Toepfert Apartments on North Summer Street and toys were handed out to over 100 kids.

The mounted patrol unit, along with the emotional support division, and some elves were there with a very familiar face. Santa had a special message for all the good boys and girls in Holyoke.

“There’s so many things going on that trouble us, but there’s so much great work going on to be grateful right here in western Massachusetts, specifically here in Hampden County, so Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night,” he said.

The event also featured visits from local first responders and elected officials, as well as great holiday visuals, including a very familiar Santa Claus.

Thursday’s event isn’t Santa’s only stop with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. He’ll return on Friday to hand out toys in Ludlow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Several people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into violent activity in one...
20 suspects arrested, guns and drugs seized following Springfield investigation
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police responds to 3-car crash on Route 291 in Chicopee

Latest News

Concerns on pedestrian safety continue in Northampton as officials confirm to Western Mass...
Officials looking to improve pedestrian safety near Smith College
An opening celebration was held Thursday for Hot Oven Cookies in Chicopee.
Hot Oven Cookies opens Chicopee location
A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize...
Easthampton man claims lottery prize just weeks before it was set to expire
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Travelers ready to hit the roads, take to the skies for holiday travel