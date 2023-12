Springfield crews respond to car flipped on its side on Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Liberty Street on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived we witnessed several ambulances, a fire truck, and police cruisers on the street and a car flipped over on its side.

No word yet if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.