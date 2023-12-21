Springfield Police seize large-capacity ghost gun, arrest 2 suspects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity ghost gun and arrested two suspects after executing a search warrant on Benton Street on Wednesday.

The arrests stemmed from an on-going illegal firearms investigation with a 17-year-old boy as the suspect.

During the search, detectives found a ghost gun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, an additional firearm magazine capable of holding 33 rounds of ammunition, additional loose ammunition, more than $3,100 in cash, and more than a dozen pre-packaged bags of marijuana.

Janiel Camacho, 21, was arrested on several gun and drug-related charges. Springfield Police noted that due to the teen’s age, his name and charges cannot be released.

