Springfield Police seize large-capacity ghost gun, arrest 2 suspects

Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity ghost gun and arrested two suspects after...
Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity ghost gun and arrested two suspects after executing a search warrant on Benton Street on Wednesday.(Springfield Police)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded large-capacity ghost gun and arrested two suspects after executing a search warrant on Benton Street on Wednesday.

The arrests stemmed from an on-going illegal firearms investigation with a 17-year-old boy as the suspect.

During the search, detectives found a ghost gun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, an additional firearm magazine capable of holding 33 rounds of ammunition, additional loose ammunition, more than $3,100 in cash, and more than a dozen pre-packaged bags of marijuana.

Janiel Camacho, 21, was arrested on several gun and drug-related charges. Springfield Police noted that due to the teen’s age, his name and charges cannot be released.

