Springfield Rescue Mission preparing for annual Christmas banquet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A nonprofit organization in Springfield - known for helping the hungry, homeless and others - is getting ready for its annual Christmas banquet and it is expected to be a big one.

For the Springfield Rescue Mission, Christmas is one of the most important times of the year as many look to have a meal and even enjoy each other’s company. Rescue Mission Executive Director and CEO Kevin Ramsdell told Western Mass News that the need for the annual holiday banquet at their rehab center is greater than ever.

“With the crunch in economy and things going up, everything around us has gone up,” Ramsdell said. “We want to put those gifts that we’ve been able to accumulate in the hands of those who really need it.”

For decades, the nonprofit known for helping those who are homeless, battling addiction, or dealing with any kind of needs has been providing a ham dinner to provide some joy to many during the holiday season. According to Ramsdell, 1,000 meals were given at last year’s banquet. This time, 1,200 meals are expected to be served, with at least 400 meals being delivered to those who are disabled or shut in.

“We actually are doing to-go’s as well, so people can walk up if they are homeless and just want to take a meal to go, but also, if it’s a larger family and they don’t want to come to the actual banquet, they can pick up some meals to go as well,” Ramsdell explained.

Throughout the season, the Rescue Mission has been accepting donations for the banquet, as well as new unwrapped toys to give to kids as they get their meals.

“It’s just amazing how the community comes together to help us to reach the greater need and we know we can’t do it alone. We have countless volunteers that come in too and actually do the gift wrapping,” Ramsdell added.

Ramsdell said they are good for volunteers and are ready for a successful event. The key word he wants everyone to take away from this is family.

“Folks that are here are residents here. That’s one of the things we drill home is we are their family, maybe temporary or whatever, but they’re part of our family and this is their home. So, everyone that comes through the door, we want to treat that way too like they’re part of our family,” Ramsdell said.

All 1,200 meals will either be served or delivered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as the Springfield Rescue Mission wants to make sure that everyone has a holiday to remember.

The banquet will be held at 10 Mill Street in Springfield.

To order a meal, call as soon as possible at (413) 732-0808.

