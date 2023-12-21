Surprise Squad
Travelers ready to hit the roads, take to the skies for holiday travel

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - With Christmas just days away, holiday travelers are already hitting the roads and taking to the skies to visit their loved ones. Some travelers we spoke with on Thursday told us that having a smooth experience at Bradley International Airport this year is a welcomed change from years before and one traveler even told us her travel experiences have taught her not to have expectations.

“You don’t. You just hope for the best,” said Erika Lavoie.

Lavoie, with her children, spoke to Western Mass News at Bradley ahead of her flight to celebrate Christmas day with her family in Florida. Like her, more than 115 million people are expected to travel this year between Thursday and January 1, according to a AAA spokesperson, who also said that this Christmas day is expected to be the second busiest for travel since the year 2000.

At Bradley, lines were seen forming all day, but they’ve also moved quickly. For Lavoie, that was a welcomed change from years before, but she said the main thing to keep in mind if traveling this holiday season is to be flexible and adjust to last-minute changes.

“I think you have to go with the flow. I mean, it’s important that everybody stays safe, so if anything ends up, you know, coming up, I would just hope it’s for everybody’s safety and that’s always what’s best,” Lavoie noted.

If you’re hitting up the roads instead of flying, make note that AAA is expecting the busiest travel times on the roads to be Saturday, December 23 and Thursday, December 28.

