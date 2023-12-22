Former AIC staff member sentenced for accepting bribes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut man will spend eight months behind bars for receiving nearly one million dollars in bribes from contractors at three college universities, including American International College.

Federal prosecutors said that Floyd Young, 53, selected contracts for construction, repair, and maintenance with companies that favored contractors who would pay him bribes of typically 15 percent.

The contractors would inflate prices for the institutions in order to pay the bribe.

In August 2020, Young pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and three counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

In addition to the eight months behind bars, Young has been ordered to pay $919,000 in restitution to the schools.

