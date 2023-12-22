Getting Answers: status of Cowles Bridge construction project

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Construction on Cowles Bridge in Westfield continues to cause traffic issues for drivers, especially those operating tractor-trailers and bigger trucks.

The bridge, where Southwick Road meets Maple Street, has been under construction for five years. It’s part of a $14.2 million bridge replacement project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A MassDOT spokesperson told us the bridge has been in dire need of replacing since it was originally built in the year 1916. That’s 107 years ago.

Drivers on the road have had to be patient and endure construction since 2018.

“Just coming back towards Southwick Road after school, you sit there for five to 10 minutes sometimes, just waiting to get out onto the main road,” said Bryce Alaconis of Southwick.

Alaconis told Western Mass News that the ongoing construction has posed a challenge for drivers, especially those who drive tractor-trailers and bigger trucks.

“I’ve seen them struggle, but I’ve never seen them get stuck. I’ve seen them struggle when people are trying to push their way out in front of other people,” Alaconis added.

MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told Western Mass News on Friday that all construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025. We asked about the recent status of the project and in a statement, she told us, in part:

“On December 7, MassDOT announced that a traffic shift would be implemented on the Cowles Bridge on Friday, December 8, and the shift occurred as scheduled. Traffic was shifted from the existing Cowles Bridge onto the newly constructed portion. The shift required the closure of the City View Road intersection, with a posted detour in place.”

The new bridge will have wider roads with added turning lanes, crosswalks, and even a bike path that will run under the bridge when it is completed, as well as a new curved intersection between Southwick Road, South Maple Street, and Mill Street will also be included.

According to MassDOT, once all utility relocations are complete, the old bridge will be demolished and Phase 2 of the project, which would be the construction of the other side of the bridge, will begin.

