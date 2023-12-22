Hampden Co. Sheriff’s Department helps deliver today to kids in the community

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department once again delivered toys to hundreds of kids in the area, just in time for Christmas.

Santa’s helpers are delivering toys a little early this holiday weekend. Those helpers were Sheriff Nick Cocchi and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department as part of the sheriff’s annual Christmas toy giveaway.

“When it says it takes a village to raise a child to keep a safe community, it’s the truth and we just love being a part of it and being able to steer it and get these out to needy families, so at this time of year, our children, our kids, and our campers can have some gifts underneath that Christmas tree,” Cocchi said.

For the fifth straight year, the department delivered presents to kids who attended the sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy Summer Camp, as well as those who have at least one parent incarcerated. Throughout the day, at least a dozen teams gathered toys from Ludlow Mills, drove around the county, and stopped by houses to make sure those kids and siblings had a memorable holiday. Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto told Western Mass News that the effort has grown since its start.

“Our first year, we had between 250 and 300 kids total that we took care of. Now, we’re well over 1,000 [kids],” Rizzuto said.

Rizzuto noted that nearly 5,000 toys were either donated or bought through donations to make all of this possible and the department does its best to make sure no one is forgotten.

“We reach out, talk to the parents or the guardians, say ‘What are the kids into? Oh, by the way, are there any other children living in the house. If so, how old are they?’ We make sure everybody gets something,” Rizzuto added.

According to Cocchi, one of the reasons why he continues this holiday tradition is because he wants to show that these kids are not only cared about by their families, but by the community as well.

“Even though that their loved one (mom, dad) is incarcerated, the people that are spending a lot of time with them, trying to help them become better moms and dads, care about them as well,” Cocchi explained.

If there is one thing the department loves about this project, it is seeing the happiness on children’s faces.

“There is no price tag and there is nothing more rewarding than to seeing a very innocent child put a smile on their face with the belief of Santa with the belief of knowing that, come Christmas eve, Santa will be up in that sleigh flying all over the world for all of the good boys and girls,” Cocchi said.

The department already has a collection of toys that will go towards next year’s effort as Cocchi and his colleagues vow to always be there for the kids and give them a holly, jolly Christmas.

