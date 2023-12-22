Holiday travelers greeted with lower gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Christmas just three days away, many travelers are already heading out to their holiday weekend destinations. Friday began the busiest days on the road for the holiday travel season and with gas prices steadily declining, many people are beginning to wonder how long we can expect these prices to last.

“Traditionally, seasonally, that’s what we generally see this time of year. We generally see prices start to slide after that peak summer season gradually into the depths of winter and we’re actually pretty close to where prices bottom out and start to level off,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

However, looking at the bright side, when gas prices were above $5 a gallon, Americans were spending an average of $1.9 billion a day on gas. Today, with our national average being around $3, spending has decreased to around $800 million, which means many consumers have a little more wiggle room for holiday spending.

“The lower the gas prices are, the more money people can spend on holiday gifts, food and dining, Ubers to and from holiday parties, so that’s good. It’s good for the economy to have lower gas prices,” Schieldrop explained.

Schieldrop noted that we have a light demand and ample supply right now, which is just going to continue pushing gas prices down even more this winter season, but he did share some advice for drivers hitting the road this holiday season. He said you should:

Find places with lots of gas stations

Adjust your driving style

Make sure your car is in good working order

Don’t waste your money on premium gas if you don’t have to

For travelers planning on hitting the roads instead of flying this holiday season, make note that AAA is expecting the busiest travel times on the roads to be Saturday, December 23 and Thursday, December 28.

