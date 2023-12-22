Surprise Squad
Longtime Springfield bread shop closes its doors after 78 years

After 78 years, the Italian Bread Shop, located on Orange Street in Springfield, has officially closed their doors.
After 78 years, the Italian Bread Shop, located on Orange Street in Springfield, has officially closed their doors.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After 78 years, the Italian Bread Shop, located on Orange Street in Springfield, has officially closed their doors.

The shop said goodbye in a Facebook post Thursday morning. The Santos family said the store closure is due to the declining health of owner Jose Santos.

Western Mass News spoke with Santos and his daughter, Jenny, and they told us that, while it is a sad time, they’re happy to have served the neighborhood for so long.

“We’ve built thousands of relationships with people from everywhere from New York to California and obviously, mostly in our area, but people enjoyed coming here. It wasn’t just a bread shop, it was like a family,” Jenny Santos explained.

“It makes me sad because after so much time, a person retires, but it’s still needed and there is still people around here,” said Jose Santos.

In their message on facebook, the santos family -thanked community memebers and all of their loyal customers throughout the years.

