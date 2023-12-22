Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
By The Associated Press and NAJIB JOBAIN and SAM MAGDY Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The war in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory said Friday, a new reflection of the staggering cost of Israel’s military offensive as pressure grows to scale it back.

The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory’s prewar population, is just one measure of the devastation wrought by the conflict, which over 11 weeks has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people and leveled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors. It said 53,320 Palestinians have been wounded.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story contains disturbing images.

Take an in-depth look at the life of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. (Source: CNN/AFP/PALESTINE TV/HAMAS TV/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/UNRWA/YNETNEWS/IDF)

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across its border on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others.

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes as well as a fierce ground offensive in what it says is a campaign to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the group’s use of crowded residential areas for military purposes.

Israeli officials say the army has killed some 7,000 Hamas militants, but it has not presented any evidence to back up the claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Crews in Springfield responded to a car crash on Liberty Street on Wednesday evening.
Springfield crews respond to car flipped on its side on Liberty Street

Latest News

Millions are under a severe weather threat. (CNN, POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, KABC, KEYT,...
Millions of Americans under flood risk ahead of holidays
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
'This kind of situation is preventable': 10-year-olds killed in police chase, crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
10-year-old boys killed in police chase, crash