Red Rose, Thunderbirds busy with last-minute holiday shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The sights and sounds of the holidays are here including twinkling lights, carols on the radio, and frantic last-minute shopping across our area.

Traffic at area shopping centers was steady throughout Friday afternoon, but there was always the chance of another large shopper rush after folks got of work on Friday. At the Riverdale Plaza in West Springfield, traffic could be seen throughout the entire plaza and it took us a few minutes to find a parking spot.

We spoke with shoppers Friday afternoon who were rushing to their car to finish holiday errands, who told us they came across traffic in other spots, including the Holyoke Mall area.

While the last-minute rush may seem chaotic, local businesses, like Red Rose Pizzeria, are welcoming the last-minute holiday shopper wave.

“The amount of gift cards we’ve sold it’s insane, lot of gift cards. I make gift baskets during the holidays, which all of our Red Rose products are in it. I’ve sold over 100 of those, lots of walk-ins of families getting together,” said Red Rose Owner and Manager Rita Caputo-Capua

Meantime, at the MassMutual Center, Ryan Smith with the Springfield Thunderbirds told us that their holiday pack has been a popular choice for gift givers in recent weeks.

“[It] gets folks two tickets to our ‘Throwback Night’ game when we wear our Springfield Falcons jerseys on the sixth of January against the Bruins and then we have four tickets for them for any other game the rest of the season, Dunkin’ gift card, and a winter hat,” Smith explained.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 142 million people will heading to the stores or online for last minute shopping this Saturday alone for ‘Super Saturday,’ the last Saturday before Christmas. If you plan to be a part of this statistic, be prepared for crowds and make sure you give yourself extra time to get to and from the stores.

