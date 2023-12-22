Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Rush underway at local stores for last-minute grocery, gift shopping

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels & Pixabay)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but somehow, it always creeps up on us. With just days until Christmas Eve and Christmas day, people are heading out in droves across Hampden County to get in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Traffic near shopping centers was busy all Friday afternoon and parking lots quickly became full, but when we arrived at one plaza, traffic was wrapping around the plaza and there was a person in the middle of it all directing traffic to make sure everyone was getting in and out with no issues.

Shopper Nicholas Giordano told us the most challenging parts of his grocery store run Friday was entering and leaving.

“I’m hoping it’s five minutes or so to get out as well. I mean, we’ll see,” Giordano said.

We asked Giordano if he had any advice for shoppers. He said don’t wait until the last minute and don’t expect the stores to have what you need available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize...
Easthampton man claims lottery prize just weeks before it was set to expire

Latest News

The electric scooter rental company Bird, which operates in 350 cities across the world, has...
West Springfield’s mayor discusses impact of Bird’s bankruptcy on the town
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second...
Several local schools named winners in MassDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Friday began the busiest days on the road for the holiday travel season and with gas prices...
Holiday travelers greeted with lower gas prices
The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department once again delivered toys to hundreds of kids in the...
Hampden Co. Sheriff’s Department helps deliver today to kids in the community