Rush underway at local stores for last-minute grocery, gift shopping

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but somehow, it always creeps up on us. With just days until Christmas Eve and Christmas day, people are heading out in droves across Hampden County to get in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Traffic near shopping centers was busy all Friday afternoon and parking lots quickly became full, but when we arrived at one plaza, traffic was wrapping around the plaza and there was a person in the middle of it all directing traffic to make sure everyone was getting in and out with no issues.

Shopper Nicholas Giordano told us the most challenging parts of his grocery store run Friday was entering and leaving.

“I’m hoping it’s five minutes or so to get out as well. I mean, we’ll see,” Giordano said.

We asked Giordano if he had any advice for shoppers. He said don’t wait until the last minute and don’t expect the stores to have what you need available.

