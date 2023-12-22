Several local schools named winners in MassDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest.

The contest received entries from elementary and middle school students across the state, but only 12 names could be chosen.

Those names will be assigned to a MassDOT snowplow that will be in service during the 2023-2024 winter season.

The winning plow names that came from Western Massachusetts schools include:

Mikayla Menin’s fourth grade class at Chester Elementary School in Chester: “Flower Power”

McKenna Mortimer’s first grade class at Franklin Avenue Elementary School in Westfield: “Glacier Gobbler”

David Conlon’s sixth grade class at Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School in Shelburne Falls: “Edward Blizzardhards”

Kyle Magoffin’s eighth grade class at Mahar Regional School in Orange: “Polar Pathmaker”

Winning names from other schools across the commonwealth include:

Heritage School, Charlton: “Snow B Wan Kenobi”

Linden STEAM Academy, Malden: “Sleetwood Mac”

Brookfield Elementary School, Brockton: “Snow-hemian Rhapsody”

UP Academy Dorchester, Boston: “Snow Monstah”

Burgess Elementary School, Sturbridge: “The Snolar Express”

William Diamond Middle School, Lexington: “Snow Place Like Home”

Orleans Elementary School, Orleans: “The Mayplower”

Pollard Elementary School, Needham: “Fast and Flurryous”

