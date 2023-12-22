Surprise Squad
Several local schools named winners in MassDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second...
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest.(MGN)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest.

The contest received entries from elementary and middle school students across the state, but only 12 names could be chosen.

Those names will be assigned to a MassDOT snowplow that will be in service during the 2023-2024 winter season.

The winning plow names that came from Western Massachusetts schools include:

  • Mikayla Menin’s fourth grade class at Chester Elementary School in Chester: “Flower Power”
  • McKenna Mortimer’s first grade class at Franklin Avenue Elementary School in Westfield: “Glacier Gobbler”
  • David Conlon’s sixth grade class at Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School in Shelburne Falls: “Edward Blizzardhards”
  • Kyle Magoffin’s eighth grade class at Mahar Regional School in Orange: “Polar Pathmaker”

Winning names from other schools across the commonwealth include:

  • Heritage School, Charlton: “Snow B Wan Kenobi”
  • Linden STEAM Academy, Malden: “Sleetwood Mac”
  • Brookfield Elementary School, Brockton: “Snow-hemian Rhapsody”
  • UP Academy Dorchester, Boston: “Snow Monstah”
  • Burgess Elementary School, Sturbridge: “The Snolar Express”
  • William Diamond Middle School, Lexington: “Snow Place Like Home”
  • Orleans Elementary School, Orleans: “The Mayplower”
  • Pollard Elementary School, Needham: “Fast and Flurryous”

