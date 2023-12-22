State urging dog owners to watch for signs of parvo after Franklin County outbreak

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials are warning dog owners of a canine parvovirus (parvo) outbreak in Franklin County.

The Division of Animal Health at the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MassDAR) said that at least one dog that recently purchased from Jason Whitmore on Daniel Shay’s Highway in Orange has been affected.

They added that the property is currently under quarantine and anyone who may have purchased a puppy or dog from that source on or after December 1, 2023 should contact their veterinarian immediately if their animal exhibits any symptoms of canine parvovirus.

The state explained that parvo is a highly contagious and possibly fatal disease that spreads easily between dogs. Common symptoms that usually develop after a three-to-seven-day incubation period include severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. They explained that dogs that have been infected and recover can remain infectious for several months.

Canine parvovirus does not affect humans or other domestic animals.

Dog owners are being urged to check with their veterinarians to confirm their pets are protected through vaccination, which can help prevent canine parvovirus. MassDAR noted that puppies require a series of vaccination, while adult dogs could need a yearly booster.

In addition, owners are being advised not to give the animal any medications except those that have been prescribed by a veterinarian. “Any medicines provided at the time of purchase should not be administered to the animal and instead, should be securely stored,” MassDAR said in a statement.

Anyone with concerns can call the Division of Animal Health at (617) 626-1795.

