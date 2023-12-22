Tom Cosenzi ‘Driving for the Cure’ golf tournament results in record-breaking year

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Tom Cosenzi “Driving for the Cure” Charity Golf Tournament had record breaking success at this year’s event.

The fifteenth annual golf tournament was held at Twin Hills Country Club on September 26 and marked a significant milestone in its ongoing support for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $160,000.

