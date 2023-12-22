Surprise Squad
Tom Cosenzi ‘Driving for the Cure’ golf tournament results in record-breaking year

The Tom Cosenzi "Driving for the Cure" Charity Golf Tournament had record breaking success at this year's event.
The Tom Cosenzi “Driving for the Cure” Charity Golf Tournament had record breaking success at this year’s event.(TommyCar Auto Group)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Tom Cosenzi “Driving for the Cure” Charity Golf Tournament had record breaking success at this year’s event.

The fifteenth annual golf tournament was held at Twin Hills Country Club on September 26 and marked a significant milestone in its ongoing support for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.    

This year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $160,000.

