Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

UMass Police try to train The Grinch for patrol duty

The UMass Amherst Police Department has had their hands full this month while training their...
The UMass Amherst Police Department has had their hands full this month while training their latest addition.(UMass Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Amherst Police Department has had their hands full this month while training their latest addition.

They said he didn’t work out so well as a temp, which is to be expected since he’s The Grinch.

For the past week, the department has shared videos to social media showing The Grinch going through his field training exercises. The videos show The Grinch going through orientation and training for CPR, defense tactics, and field sobriety, as well as training for K-9 and mounted and motor patrols.

However, after pepper spraying himself, riding a horse backwards, getting zapped by an AED, and collapsing during his fitness test, the overall consensus is that he still needs some improvement, though not for lack of trying.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A Hampshire County man is $100,000 richer this holiday season after he claimed a lottery prize...
Easthampton man claims lottery prize just weeks before it was set to expire
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Latest News

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their second...
Several local schools named winners in MassDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
American International College in Springfield celebrated National First-Generation College on...
Former AIC staff member sentenced for accepting bribes
Northampton accepts $200K from Smith College to improve pedestrian safety near campus
Northampton accepts $200K from Smith College to improve pedestrian safety near campus
Northampton accepts $200K from Smith College to improve pedestrian safety near campus
Northampton accepts $200K from Smith College to improve pedestrian safety near campus