UMass Police try to train The Grinch for patrol duty

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Amherst Police Department has had their hands full this month while training their latest addition.

They said he didn’t work out so well as a temp, which is to be expected since he’s The Grinch.

For the past week, the department has shared videos to social media showing The Grinch going through his field training exercises. The videos show The Grinch going through orientation and training for CPR, defense tactics, and field sobriety, as well as training for K-9 and mounted and motor patrols.

However, after pepper spraying himself, riding a horse backwards, getting zapped by an AED, and collapsing during his fitness test, the overall consensus is that he still needs some improvement, though not for lack of trying.

