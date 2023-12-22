Surprise Squad
West Springfield’s mayor discusses impact of Bird’s bankruptcy on the town

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The electric scooter rental company Bird, which operates in 350 cities across the world, has officially filed for bankruptcy in the United States. Locally, the scooters were seen in West Springfield.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told us that although the scooters are gone, there are already plans in place to offer different options of getting around town.

Bird filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. The company can now sell all of its assets in the country due to the Chapter 11 filing. It’s a process that may take anywhere between three and six months. In the past, the company was one of the fastest growing startups, even reaching one-billion-dollar valuation.

Three months ago, in September, Bird admitted having overstated its revenue for the past two years. In the same time period, they operated in our area, mainly around West Springfield.

“What’ll likely mean is they won’t be renewing a contract with us next year or looking to do anything with us next year. We’ll see what happens in the spring. There are other companies out there that reached out to us last year and we’d like to work with them. We’ll also kind of chat with the town to see. This really, for us, was a trial to see if there was a demand, especially during The Big E. It was a great tool to have during The Big E when there was demand. It was easier for people to park further away and get over to the fair, but we’ll certainly work with the town and work with the community to see what the demand is.”

Reichelt also told us that the scooter company already picked up all the scooters that were in West Springfield last month, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

