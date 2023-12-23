Surprise Squad
Chicopee woman journeys to White House to help decorate for holiday season

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee woman made her way from the Bay State to the nation’s Capital to help the White House ring in the Christmas season.

“It was awesome,” said Angelina Maheaux. “It was awesome. Just awesome.”

It’s a Christmas season of presidential proportions for the Maheaux family. Just a day after Thanksgiving, Chicopee resident Angelina Maheaux drove hundreds of miles to get one famous space ready for the holidays.

The 88-year-old gold-star wife journeyed to Washington D.C. to help decorate the White House for the holiday season.

“It was buzzing with excitement,” expressed Maheaux. “I met the most wonderful people, throughout this entire whirlwind. Nice kind fun-loving people. I’ll never forget.”

Helping out her country isn’t anything new to Angelina. Back in 1960, Maheaux’s 27-year-old husband Pete who was serving in the Air Force made the ultimate sacrifice after his crew’s plane which left from Westover in Chicopee reached inclement weather and left Pete and his crew scrambling to escape to safety.

“The aircraft commander made the decision and ordered a radio bailout, evidently we found this out later, evidently Pete didn’t get the message,” explained Maheaux.

But that painful past, now tied to a powerful present, Angelina, the oldest volunteer this year at the White House, created sugarplums.

“The styrofoam balls had a seam in them and we had to use rulers to open that seam just a little bit to make it look like a real plum,” added Maheaux. “I didn’t get to see the room when it was finished, but they were for the first lady and her private office.”

While many of us will not be making our way to the president’s house this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t spread some holiday cheer.

“Oh it’s so important,” said Maheaux. “I mean it’s not where you start at some point and where you end. You just do it; and the more you do it, it just is.”

