Police: Man falls through ice while skating in Williamsburg lake

Crews in Williamsburg responded to a man falling through ice while skating on Saturday afternoon.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Williamsburg responded to a man falling through ice while skating on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, at around 12:45 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to Briar Hill Road near the Beaver Pond for reports of a skating incident.

When crews arrived they located a man 400 feet from the shore who fell through the ice and was up to his chest. The Goshen Fire Department deployed their rescue boat along with two responders who were able to rescue the man.

Officials said when the individual was brought back to shore, he was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

