Police respond to vehicle crash on Parker Street in East Longmeadow

By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, officers were on scene at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash on Parker Street and Meadowbrook Road.

Officials said there were injuries involved, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

