Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood

Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has plans to quit acting. (Source: CNN, SirusXM, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson is breaking her silence over life as an actress.

During an interview with Gayle King, she broke down while explaining why she considered quitting.

Henson highlighted the pay gaps some actors received compared to her and said, “The math ain’t mathing.”

She said along with working a lot, they have a team and big bills come with what actors do.

Henson has been in the spotlight promoting the film version of the musical “The Color Purple” in which she stars as Shug Avery.

The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
State officials are warning dog owners of a canine parvovirus (parvo) outbreak in Franklin...
State urging dog owners to watch for signs of parvo after Franklin County outbreak
Red Rose Springfield
‘An unfortunate situation’: Red Rose restaurant owner speaks out following fraudulent store scheme

Latest News

Crews in Williamsburg responded to a man falling through ice while skating on Saturday afternoon.
Police: Man falls through ice while skating in Williamsburg lake
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after...
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash
Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has...
Actress Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly