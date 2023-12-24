Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving struck a State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday a trooper reported that a pick up truck had struck his cruiser during a traffic stop on Route 24 south in West Bridgewater.

Investigators said the vehicle rear ended the trooper’s cruiser with force in the crash and to the officer who was outside at the time of the crash.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and driver of the truck along with the driver of the third vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officials revealed the driver of the truck, 38-year-old Ildo Wilson de Pina of Taunton was released but is facing the following charges:

Operating under the influence with alcohol

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Move Over law violation

Marked lanes violation

The crash is currently under investigation by the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.