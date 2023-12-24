Surprise Squad
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater

A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving struck a State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving struck a State Police cruiser and injured a trooper.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday a trooper reported that a pick up truck had struck his cruiser during a traffic stop on Route 24 south in West Bridgewater.

Investigators said the vehicle rear ended the trooper’s cruiser with force in the crash and to the officer who was outside at the time of the crash.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and driver of the truck along with the driver of the third vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officials revealed the driver of the truck, 38-year-old Ildo Wilson de Pina of Taunton was released but is facing the following charges:

  • Operating under the influence with alcohol
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Move Over law violation
  • Marked lanes violation

The crash is currently under investigation by the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

