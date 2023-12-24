Shoppers hit the stores for last minute holiday buys

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was Super Saturday. The final Saturday before Christmas Day. Folks across western Mass. continued to head to the stores to grab last minute essentials for their holiday celebrations, causing some traffic in our region.

The National Retail Federation reports millions of shoppers made their ways to stores Saturday Darilmari Cintron was one of them. She made her way to the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield.

“Just bought the last-minute things for my kids and nieces,” she revealed.

Not all shoppers were on the hunt for the perfect gift. For others, it was the necessary ingredients for a family feast.

We’re having dinner at my in-laws and we make killer artichoke and brussels sprouts dip with cheese, of course, so got to get the supplies for that,” said Chris Rizzuto of West Springfield.

When Western Mass News stopped by the shopping area Friday, we saw traffic wrapped throughout. It was a similar scene Saturday. Our cameras captured traffic being directed once again Saturday.

West Springfield police told us officers are directing traffic in the plaza, and inside shops.

So how busy was it inside? We heard mixed answers.

“It wasn’t too crowded I’ve seen it more crowded in the past years it was nice it was festive there’s music I got my bells,” explained Lisa Edwards of West Springfield.

“It was super busy everywhere here Holyoke Mall it was super busy,” Cintron said.

We asked shoppers if they had any advice for the final stretch... They said get it done as soon as you can, or shop online.

It’s important to note that not all stores will be open on Christmas eve or Christmas Day. Here are the holiday hours for some popular retailers:

Walmart: Closes at 6:00p.m. om Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Most stores will be open from 7a.m. to 8p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Costco: Warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Warehouses will be closed on Christmas.

TJ Maxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods: Stores will be open from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

