Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Shoppers Hit the Stores for Last Minute Holiday Buys

Shoppers Hit the Stores for Last Minute Holiday Buys
By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Matt White
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was Super Saturday. The final Saturday before Christmas Day. Folks across western Mass. continued to head to the stores to grab last minute essentials for their holiday celebrations, causing some traffic in our region.

The National Retail Federation reports millions of shoppers made their ways to stores Saturday Darilmari Cintron was one of them. She made her way to the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield.

“Just bought the last-minute things for my kids and nieces,” she revealed.

Not all shoppers were on the hunt for the perfect gift. For others, it was the necessary ingredients for a family feast.

We’re having dinner at my in-laws and we make killer artichoke and brussels sprouts dip with cheese, of course, so got to get the supplies for that,” said Chris Rizzuto of West Springfield.

When Western Mass News stopped by the shopping area Friday, we saw traffic wrapped throughout. It was a similar scene Saturday. Our cameras captured traffic being directed once again Saturday.

West Springfield police told us officers are directing traffic in the plaza, and inside shops.

So how busy was it inside? We heard mixed answers.

“It wasn’t too crowded I’ve seen it more crowded in the past years it was nice it was festive there’s music I got my bells,” explained Lisa Edwards of West Springfield.

“It was super busy everywhere here Holyoke Mall it was super busy,” Cintron said.

We asked shoppers if they had any advice for the final stretch... They said get it done as soon as you can, or shop online.

It’s important to note that not all stores will be open on Christmas eve or Christmas Day. Here are the holiday hours for some popular retailers:

Walmart: Closes at 6:00p.m. om Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Most stores will be open from 7a.m. to 8p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Costco: Warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Warehouses will be closed on Christmas.

TJ Maxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods: Stores will be open from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
State officials are warning dog owners of a canine parvovirus (parvo) outbreak in Franklin...
State urging dog owners to watch for signs of parvo after Franklin County outbreak
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow

Latest News

Shoppers hit the stores for last minute holiday buys
Shoppers hit the stores for last minute holiday buys
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Crews in Williamsburg responded to a man falling through ice while skating on Saturday afternoon.
Police: Man falls through ice while skating in Williamsburg lake
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
Chicopee woman journeys to White House to help decorate for holiday season