Tracking Santa: Here’s how Santa delivers to millions of boys, girls across the globe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa’s beginning to drop off those presents to everyone who made it on to his nice list this year.

Even though Santa’s pretty self-sufficient, there’s one organization keeping him on track to make sure we wake up on Sunday morning with presents unwrap under the tree.

You better watch out! Santa’s coming to town faster than you think.

“On the 24th of every December of every year, it’s our incredible honor to track Santa,” expressed Major General Allan Pepin.

Just hours before Kris Kringle finishes up making his rounds, delivering to millions of boys and girls across the globe.

We’re catching up with the service keeping Santa on track to make all his deliveries on time. Major General Allan Pepin is the chief of staff of the North American Aerospace Defense Command gives us an inside scoop on Santa’s strategy to getting everything done in time.

“Well traditionally Santa will depart in the Pacific,” explained Pepin. “And how we track that ties into our real-world mission, so we have satellites in space that use infra-red detection that basically uses heat.”

It’s a round the clock mission, over at Norad which is based in Colorado to keep, Prancer, Dancer, Dasher, Donner, Vixen, Blitzen, and ol Rudoplh on course.

“We’ve had people here starting at 4 o’clock this morning in Colorado time; and they’ll stay here until the end of the mission,” added Pepin.

But tracking Santa, isn’t the only task on the to-do list, Major General Pepin is also handing out some fruitful advice for everyone who wants to help out Saint Nick while he’s delivering all those special toys.

“The key is kids have to be sleep for Santa to deliver those presents,” added Pepin. “So help your parents out by being asleep, but also, if you’re not asleep as a child, Santa will bypass that house, but he has a special to know when they are sleep to come back.”

Of course, you can’t forget to leave out those cookies and milk to keep Santa shimming down those chimneys, yet the reindeer also need to eat to, General Pepin has a way we can keep our four-legged friends energized to keep flying high.

“As we have learned, reindeers eat carrots and oats for reindeers, to keep their energy up; because they are so essential,” noted Pepin. “It’s a team effort to pull that heavy sleigh with all those presents.”

Even if this story didn’t answer all your questions about father Christmas, your friends at NORAD are there when you need them.

“You can go to the i-NORAD, or 1-877-446-6723 to call our call center and talk to the volunteers that will speak to those kids and parents,” said Pepin. “We wish you and everyone from Springfield, Massachusetts and that area, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

