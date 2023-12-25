Bright Nights open to visitors for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - All will be bright on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Night. Bright Nights at Forest Park will be open on the holidays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy more than 700,000 lights that take them on a three mile journey through an array of displays.

On the holidays and through January 1, 2024, Santa’s Magical Forest will be open with a gift shop full of souvenirs, crafts, and last minute gifts. The carousel will be spinning, and refreshments will be available with everything from hot chocolate and cookies to nachos and cheese. There will be free carousel rides, and a festive hat or noisemaker for children on New Year’s Eve.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Spirit of Springfield and the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management.

For tickets and more information about Bright Nights at Forest Park, visit brightnights.org

