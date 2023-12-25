Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day, greeting some passersby and other residents in the city of Holyoke. With the help of Springfield resident Dolores Jarusiewicz, those in need and others in the public were able to have a nice start to their holiday.

“We always feed people that need a little bit, so why not? Today is the perfect day,” Jarusiewicz said.

Jarusiewicz and her partner have been living in Springfield together for the last four years. But in the 1990s, she had moved to Holyoke as an adult and lived there for six years while working at Holyoke public schools. After living in Florida for 21 years, she moved back to Western Massachusetts, working as a preschool teacher and daycare worker.

Now, on this festive holiday, she wanted to give back to the community where she was once a resident.

“I’m really in the...gratefulness to help others. So, I have kids in my care, I have families. I want to be involved. I want people to know that I’m here. That I can help, I have resources. If I don’t have them, I will make sure that these people have what they need,” Jarusiewicz said.

Throughout the morning, Juszkiewicz and Santa stood outside the Holyoke Transportation Center and had more than 100 bags full of snacks, gloves and toiletries to give to people of all ages, especially young children. Santa was more than happy to be part of the effort.

“For the homeless, we know we are giving them something. A little treat that they did not expect. For the kids, they are in shock,” Santa said.

People who stopped by were also able to have even more holiday cheer and joy by taking pictures with jolly old St. Nick. As for Jarusiewicz, she says there is one main takeaway from doing this for the first time.

“We can share. We can have the impact in our community to give people what people need. A little bit of this, a little bit of that, so people know that it’s others that care for them,” Jarusiewicz says.

Jarusiewicz hopes to make this effort a holiday tradition so she can continue to set an example for others to give back to their communities.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.