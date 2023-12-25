Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Monday.

The pantry and its volunteers work very hard all year round to ensure anyone in need has a meal and on Christmas day. The Pantry received a donation from Upscale Socks in the form of $750 to show support for all that they do.

Western Mass News got a chance to talk to Nicole Lussier, the director the pantry who says the tradition of hosting people on Christmas for a meal is very special to the pantry.

“It’s a great place for anyone to come who might not have anyone to be with and have the camaraderie to be with other people, have a nice meal, we have some hats and mittens and gifts to give out. So, it’s just nice to come and never be alone,” Lussier said.

The Pantry says they are always accepting donations at their location on Main Street in Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.