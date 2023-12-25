Western Mass. families celebrate Christmas Eve with annual traditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The most magical night of the year, Christmas Eve rolled in on Sunday.

Some chose to get lit at Bright Nights—the drive-through holiday light extravaganza inside Springfield’s Forest Park.

“We’ll probably have 13-1400 cars come through,” said Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield.

Matt tells Western Mass News that time and preparation goes into making the 29-year tradition happen year after year. But its gratifying to watch people enjoy themselves. Coordinator William Venzia agrees.

“I like seeing all the people you know there’s a lot of kids we try to make it interesting,” he said.

We caught up with some families who took in all the magic Sunday night from food to photos and even meeting the big man in red himself… All for more happy memories to look back on.

“Just being able to make tradition with the kids and let them experience something fun and nice we can cherish every year,” one Westfield family said.

Some may take a different, more religious route, attending one of several evening or midnight hour masses taking place in our area. Welcoming the Christmas season with music candles and prayer. Information on Christmas masses celebrated in our area can be found here.

