2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead, and several are injured following a crash involving a wrong-way drunk driver in Somerset on Christmas Day.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 11:10 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset for reports of a crash, driving erratically in the wrong direction.

A preliminary investigation has suggested that a New York driver with a Land Rover SUV was driving in the east direction of the westbound side of the bridge and struck two vehicles a Honda Accord with two occupants and an Infinity SUV with three occupants. The six motorists along with the wrong-way driver were transported to local hospitals in the area.

Officials revealed the operator of the Infinity SUV was a 73-year-old Dighton man and his teenage rear passenger were declared dead at the hospital. The front passenger of the vehicle a 68-year-old Dighton woman suffered extensive injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Honda car of Taunton sustained minor injuries.

Authorities confirmed the identity of the wrong-way driver to be 41-year-old Adam Gauthier and is now hospitalized with minor injuries and is under surveillance by State Police guard.

Gauthier of New York is is being charged with several offenses including motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter.

  • Motor Vehicle Homicide While Under the Influence
  • OUI-Liquor Causing Serious Bodily Injury
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Wrong-Way Operation on a State Highway

The incident is being investigated by State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

